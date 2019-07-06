Short (hand) went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and a strikeout in his first game back with Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

Short went down a week into the season with a hand injury. After a lengthy layoff, Short played in six games in the AZL and then six more with Double-A Tennessee before finally returning to Iowa. The 24-year-old is not a high-level prospect nor is he on the Cubs' 40-man roster, so Short should be considered a long shot to debut this season.