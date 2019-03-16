The Cubs reassigned Short to their minor-league camp Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear if the Cubs will assign Short to Triple-A Iowa to begin the season or book him for a return trip to Double-A Tennessee, where he spent the entire 2018 campaign. The 23-year-old delivered a strong .356 on-base percentage across 524 plate appearances in the Southern League, but a career-worst 26 percent strikeout rate factored heavily into his lackluster .227 batting average.

