Cubs' Zack Short: Reports to minors
The Cubs reassigned Short to their minor-league camp Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear if the Cubs will assign Short to Triple-A Iowa to begin the season or book him for a return trip to Double-A Tennessee, where he spent the entire 2018 campaign. The 23-year-old delivered a strong .356 on-base percentage across 524 plate appearances in the Southern League, but a career-worst 26 percent strikeout rate factored heavily into his lackluster .227 batting average.
