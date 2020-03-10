Play

Short was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

There was never a realistic roster spot that Short could have won in camp, as the Cubs have a handful of more accomplished infielders ahead of him on the depth chart. He hit .211 with a 31.3 percent strikeout rate as a 24-year-old in the Pacific Coast League last season.

