Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Falls to Diamondbacks with 63rd pick

The Diamondbacks have selected Thomas with the 63rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

There are some appealing aspects of Thomas' game, most notably a potentially above-average hit tool and plus speed, but he also lacks the type of physicality many evaluators value. Sometimes a player like that can turn into Jacoby Ellsbury, but other times we are left with a Mason Williams type of prospect, who has some big-league tools but struggles to access them in games. He doesn't project to develop much power, but his defensive chops up the middle and potential to hit for a high average could help him overcome that weakness. If he hits enough to eventually lead off, Thomas could make an impact in batting average, runs and steals, but he could also end up being a bottom-of-the-order part-time outfielder with minimal offensive impact. There is a chance he could go to TCU, where he would play slot wide receiver on the football team and patrol center field during the spring and summer, but a slot deal probably gets him to turn pro.