Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Falls to Diamondbacks with 63rd pick
The Diamondbacks have selected Thomas with the 63rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
There are some appealing aspects of Thomas' game, most notably a potentially above-average hit tool and plus speed, but he also lacks the type of physicality many evaluators value. Sometimes a player like that can turn into Jacoby Ellsbury, but other times we are left with a Mason Williams type of prospect, who has some big-league tools but struggles to access them in games. He doesn't project to develop much power, but his defensive chops up the middle and potential to hit for a high average could help him overcome that weakness. If he hits enough to eventually lead off, Thomas could make an impact in batting average, runs and steals, but he could also end up being a bottom-of-the-order part-time outfielder with minimal offensive impact. There is a chance he could go to TCU, where he would play slot wide receiver on the football team and patrol center field during the spring and summer, but a slot deal probably gets him to turn pro.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...