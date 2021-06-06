Cabrera flew out as a pinch hitter in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Milwaukee.
Cabrera was activated from the injured list Friday and has entered the last three games as a pinch hitter, going 0-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly during that span. The Diamondbacks are off Monday, so there's a chance that the veteran infielder could return to the starting lineup Tuesday or Wednesday in Oakland.
