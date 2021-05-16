Cabrera (hamstring) said he was feeling better Saturday and is hopeful surgery will not be required, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera also acknowledged that doctors told him he could potentially be out at least four weeks due to the injury. The 35-year-old infielder has appeared at third base (27 games) and first base (nine) for the Diamondbacks.
