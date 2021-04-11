Cabrera went 1-for-2 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in a win over the Reds on Saturday.

Cabrera entered this contest with just two hits in his last five games (15 at-bats), but he had been showing a good approach, with five walks against only one strikeout in that stretch. He continued to show his patience Saturday, but Cabrera also saw one he liked from Jeff Hoffman and took the right-hander yard for his second homer of the young season. Cabrera has been the starter at third base in all but one of Arizona's games so far.