Cabrera started at first base and went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Rockies.

Cabrera has started at all the infield positions and should continue to rotate in at first with Christian Walker (oblique) still on the injured list, although he's started hitting. Manager Troy Lovullo has been careful with the 35-year-old infielder; Cabrera has not started three consecutive days all season. In instances where he's appeared on a third consecutive day, it's been as a pinch hitter. Cabrera is slashing .257/.385/.419 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 23 games.