Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Padres.

Cabrera came through with an RBI single in the first inning to drive in his first run of the season. However, he continued to produce from there as he clubbed a two-run homer to right field to end Yu Darvish's outing in the fifth frame. With Ketel Marte starting in center field in the absence of Kole Calhoun (knee), Cabrera could continue to rack up plate appearances at third base with Eduardo Escobar occupying second.