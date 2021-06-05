Cabrera entered as a pinch hitter and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers.

Cabrera was activated from the injured list Friday, beating the worst-case prognosis by a week. The most-recent report indicated the infielder was running at 70 to 80 percent, but manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that Cabrera is "ready for this." The obvious next question is how much playing time will the 35-year-old get on a team that owns the worst record in baseball. He was playing steadily before the injury, although never more than two consecutive days, but that was before Arizona lost 20 of 23 contests.