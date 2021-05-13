Cabrera started at first base and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

Cabrera filled in for the injured Christian Walker (oblique), who was sent to the injured list for the second time this season, and made his eighth appearance at first base. The Diamondbacks are expected to use a rotation of players to cover for Walker and have been careful not to extend the 35-year-old Cabrera.