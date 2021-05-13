Cabrera started at first base and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins.
Cabrera filled in for the injured Christian Walker (oblique), who was sent to the injured list for the second time this season, and made his eighth appearance at first base. The Diamondbacks are expected to use a rotation of players to cover for Walker and have been careful not to extend the 35-year-old Cabrera.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Enjoys big night at plate in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Homers off bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Three hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Delivers two hits in win•