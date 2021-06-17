Cabrera went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 13-7 loss to San Francisco.
The homer was Cabrera's fifth of the season and just his third hit in 24 at-bats since coming off the injured list June 4. The 35-year-old's playing time continues to be managed, as he has not started three consecutive days all season.
