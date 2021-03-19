Cabrera went 3-for-3 with a single, double and solo home run in Thursday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Cabrera, who made his second consecutive start at first base, went yard for the second straight Cactus League appearance. The utility infielder has appeared at all three base positions this spring. His last four starts have come when opponents started left-handers, so that could be a factor when Cabrera is added to a starting lineup during the regular season.