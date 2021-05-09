Cabrera hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.

Cabrera came into the game as a defensive replacement for Eduardo Escobar in the seventh inning. The 35-year-old Cabrera's lone at-bat came in the eighth, and he took Mets reliever Jacob Barnes deep for what was the final run of the game. Cabrera has racked up four hits in his last 10 at-bats. The infielder is slashing .263/.378/.424 with three home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored and no stolen bases in 119 plate appearances. His versatility around the infield will keep him in the lineup more often than not, but third base has been his main position this season.