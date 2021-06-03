Cabrera (hamstring) has been running at 70-80 percent recently, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Cabrera has continued to take live at-bats recently, but he's also been able to increase his running intensity after he was only able to jog slowly out of the batter's box at the end of May. Manager Torey Lovullo called the 35-year-old's progress a "miracle" since his injury was initially believed to be quite serious. However, Cabrera still doesn't have a clear timetable to return.
