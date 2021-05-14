Cabrera landed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring Friday.
Cabrera left Thursday's game against the Marlins with the injury. An MRI revealed Friday that it was serious enough to sideline him for at least 10 games, though it's not yet clear when he's expected to return. Nick Heath was called up in a corresponding move.
