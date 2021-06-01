Cabrera (hamstring) has been taking at-bats since last week while jogging slowly out of the batter's box at Arizona's extended spring training site, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Cabrera, who had considered surgery for the right hamstring strain, should be able to test the injury at a near full-run pace this week. Manager Torey Lovullo is enthused by the pace of Cabrera's recovery. "He continues to push very hard to get as live of at-bats as he possibly can," Lovullo said. "He wants to return as quickly as he possibly can." The goal for the last-place Diamondbacks should be to get the 35-year-old utility infielder back, establish his health, then flip him for a prospect before the trade deadline.