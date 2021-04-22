Cabrera is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera hasn't done much at the plate through 16 games this season, hitting .214/.338/.375. Eduardo Escobar will play third base Thursday, with Josh VanMeter starting at second.
