Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right hamstring strain.

It's not clear when the hamstring issue arose for Cabrera, but the infielder last played Friday against the Dodgers. The move to the injured list will keep the 35-year-old on the shelf until July 20 at a minimum, and it remains to be seen if he could need additional time to recover. The Diamondbacks could provide additional update later Saturday or Sunday.