Cabrera entered as a pinch hitter Saturday for the second straight game, striking out for starter Merrill Kelly in a 7-5 loss to Milwaukee.

Cabrera, who was activated from the injured list Friday, has appeared as a pinch hitter in each of the two games since. Per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, Cabrera is running at about 80 percent, but the infielder was anxious to get back. He had been playing four to five games per week prior to the injury, but Cabrera could be restricted in the short term.