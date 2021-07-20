The Diamondbacks assigned Cabrera (hamstring) to their rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Cabrera is ready for game action about a week and a half after landing on the injured list with a strained right hamstring, so he shouldn't require much ramp-up time. Before being deactivated, Cabrera was hitting .240 with five home runs, 28 RBI and 25 runs across 223 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks.

