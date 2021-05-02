Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
Cabrera as an .846 OPS over his past 11 games and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Eduardo Escobar will start at third base while Josh VanMeter works at the keystone for the Diamondbacks.
