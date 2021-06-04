Cabrera (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Cabrera was expected to face a four-week absence when he landed on the injured list in mid-May, but he beat that timeline for his return. He hit quite well before suffering a hamstring injury, posting a .289/.393/.474 slash line. Cabrera isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers, but he should feature regularly moving forward. Seth Frankoff (forearm) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
