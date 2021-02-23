Arizona general manager expects Cabrera to provide at-bats against left-handers, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Diamondbacks added the veteran infielder, who can play third base and second base, to balance a lefty-dominant lineup. The general manager doesn't believe Cabrera's presence will prevent giving playing time to younger infielders, while he'll provide an established clubhouse presence. One obvious role for the 35-year-old is to start at third base against left-handers, with Eduardo Escobar sliding to second and Ketel Marte moving to center field.
