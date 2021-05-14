Cabrera (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Cabrera was diagnosed with a hamstring strain after exiting Thursday's contest early. The severity of the injury is not yet known, though the results of the imaging should shed light on a general timeline for Cabrera's return to the field.
