Cabrera signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Cabrera saw a decrease in playing time during the end of the regular season with the Nationals, but he'll now join the Diamondbacks on a one-year deal. The 35-year-old slashed .242/.305/.447 with eight home runs and 31 RBI over 52 games last year and could see playing time at first base to begin the 2021 season.
More News
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Takes seat for Game 1•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sitting again Friday•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Reaches base three times•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drives in four in Game 2•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Swats sixth homer•