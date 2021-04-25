Cabrera is not in the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against Atlanta.
Cabrera has collected a hit in four of his last five starts, but will find the bench with two games on tap for the team Sunday. Eduardo Escobar will shift to second third base with Josh VanMeter taking over duties at the keystone and hitting fifth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not starting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Starts at 1B•
-
Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Will not be overloaded•
-
Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Cracks second homer•