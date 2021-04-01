Cabrera is starting Thursday's game against the Padres.
Cabrera hit .326 with three home runs this spring and will enter the starting lineup against the Padres on Opening Day with Nick Ahmed (knee) sitting out. Cabrera will play third base and bat fifth against San Diego.
