Cabrera started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's spring game against the Athletics.

The switch-hitting Cabrera swung the bat well from both sides of the plate, hitting the double off left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the homer of right-hander Burch Smith. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hasn't set a defined role for Cabrera, whose multi-position ability and switch hitting could be useful in a variety of ways. Tuesday's game was his first spring start at first base. He also has starts at third base (four) and second base (three).