Cabrera made his first start at first base and went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Athletics.

The Diamondbacks placed Christian Walker (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Monday, so they will be rotating fill-ins at first base. That will likely be Cabrera and Pavin Smith. Cabrera has had an impact bat early for Arizona, tying Eduardo Escobar for the team lead with eight RBI. Manager Torey Lovullo will be cognizant not to burden the 35-year-old infielder, but Cabrera should get four to five starts per week at any of the three infield base positions.