Cabrera exited Thursday's game in the seventh inning with an apparent injury to his right leg, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Cabrera successfully stole second base but was hurt in the process. He was helped off the field by trainers, though there has been no official diagnosis to this point.
