Cabrera was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring after exiting Thursday's contest.
Cabrera suffered the injury while stealing a base in the seventh inning. He had to be helped off the field by trainers and could be in line to miss a significant amount of time. Josh VanMeter could be the beneficiary of Cabrera's absence.
