Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday versus the Mets.
Cabrera started the past five games and will receive a day off after going 6-for-21 with a double, a walk and two runs during that stretch. Eduardo Escobar will move to third base while Josh VanMeter starts at the keystone for Arizona.
