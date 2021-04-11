Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
The 35-year-old went 1-for-2 with a homer, two runs, two RBI and two walks Saturday but will head to the bench for the series finale. Cabrera had a .944 OPS through 33 plate appearances this season. Josh VanMeter will start at the keystone Sunday, pushing Eduardo Escobar to third base.
