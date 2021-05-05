Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Marlins.
The veteran infielder continues to give Arizona a solid bat at the top of the order. Over the last 12 games, Cabrera is hitting .342 (13-for-38), but a lack of support around him in the lineup has left him with only three RBI and seven runs over that stretch.
