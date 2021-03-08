Cabrera started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Cubs.

Cabrera has appeared in four spring games, starting at third base three times and second base once. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo projected a role against left-handers for the veteran infielder, most likely at third base. He's 1-for-9 with a run scored and an RBI thus far in Cactus League play.