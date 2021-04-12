Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he will be careful not to overload the 35-year-old Cabrera, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Cabrera has given Arizona early production with a .944 OPS, two home runs and six RBI, but Lovullo wants to mindful of overextending the infielder and wearing him down. He sat out Sunday's contest after playing two consecutive games, as Josh VanMeter entered the starting lineup in his place. Cabrera started four games during the first full week of baseball and never more than two straight.