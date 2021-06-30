Cabrera will start at third base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Cabrera will pick up his fourth start in five games at third base, and he could end up being the main beneficiary of Ketel Marte's (hamstring) recent move to the injured list. Marte's absence could open up room for Josh Rojas to pick up more starts in the outfield, thereby allowing Eduardo Escobar to get more starts at second base while Cabrera mans the hot corner. At the very least, the switch-hitting Cabrera should be a fixture in the lineup versus southpaws, given the bevy of lefty bats on the Arizona roster.