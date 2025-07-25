The Mariners traded Izzi to the Diamondbacks on Thursday alongside Brandyn Garcia in exchange for Josh Naylor, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Izzi has spent all of 2025 with the Mariners' High-A affiliate, where he turned in a 5.51 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 47.1 innings through 12 starts. The 21-year-old will presumably remain at High-A with his new organization, and it will likely be a few years before he's ready for the majors.