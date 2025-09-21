The Diamondbacks selected Pope's contract from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

A 26-year-old right-handed reliever, Pope will be making his MLB debut if he gets into a game over the final week of the regular season. He'll join the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster as a replacement in the bullpen for righty Jake Woodford, who was designated for assignment. Pope earned his first call-up after submitting a 4.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB over 29.1 innings with Reno this season.