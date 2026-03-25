Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Back on 60-day IL to open season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arizona placed Walston (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Walston will open a second consecutive season on the 60-day injured list after he was shelved throughout the 2025 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery March 26 of last year. Per Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com, Walston was spotted throwing off flat ground Feb. 10, but it's unclear if the southpaw has progressed to mound work since then. In any case, Walston will be out for at least the first two months of the 2026 campaign while he continues to build back up following surgery.
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