Diamondbacks' Bo Takahashi: Added to 40-man

Takahashi's contract was selected Tuesday by Arizona.

Takahashi spent the entirety of the 2018 season at High-A Lancaster, posting a 2.65 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 62 strikeouts over 54.1 innings as a reliever. He'll be protected from the Rule 5 draft after joining the 40-man roster.

