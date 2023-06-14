Kelly will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Kelly has now started in three straight games since returning from the 60-day injured list Monday for his 2023 debut with the Diamondbacks and looks as though he'll operate as Arizona's top catcher ahead of Gabriel Moreno. However, given that Kelly is off to an 0-for-7 start at the plate since being activated, he may have to pick up the pace with the bat to ensure he sticks ahead of Moreno on the depth chart for the balance of the season.