Kelly went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and four RBI in Monday's 13-7 win over the Phillies.

Kelly had a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning and run-producing single an inning later, knocking in four of the 12 runs the Diamondbacks scored in the frames. He's been fighting it over last few weeks, batting just .193 over 19 games since Aug. 8, but the catcher's provided a few key hits during that stretch and recorded 12 RBI.