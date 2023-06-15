Kelly is not in the lineup Thursday against the Phillies.
Kelly will grab some rest after logging three straight starts following his Monday return from the 60-day injured list. Gabriel Moreno is catching for the Diamondbacks on Thursday and hitting eighth.
