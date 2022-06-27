Kelly went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-7 win over the Tigers.

Kelly got the Diamondbacks on the board with his third-inning homer, which was his first in 30 contests this season. He added a game-tying sacrifice fly in the fifth. On top of his first long ball, this was the first time all year the catcher had multiple RBI or runs scored in a game. He's still hitting a paltry .122/.173/.178 with six RBI, seven runs scored and two doubles through 98 plate appearances. Kelly should continue to see about half of the playing time behind the dish in a timeshare with Jose Herrera while Daulton Varsho continues to play in the outfield regularly.