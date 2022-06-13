Kelly started at catcher and went 0-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Sunday's 13-1 win over Philadelphia.

This was Kelly's first start since being activated off the injured list, where he spent five weeks with an oblique injury. He guided seven pitchers on a bullpen day, so that part of his game is back, but Kelly's bat remains in a slumber. He's batting .098 over 22 games.