Kelly isn't starting Thursday's game against the Padres.
Kelly will take a seat for Opening Day while Stephen Vogt starts behind the dish. Vogt caught Madison Bumgarner this spring and could see an uptick in playing time when the left-hander is on the mound, although it hasn't been stated that Bumgarner will use a personal catcher in 2021.
