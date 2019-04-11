Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of lineup
Kelly is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres.
Caleb Joseph will get his first start of the year behind the plate and will hit eighth in Kelly's place. Alex Avila (quad) was placed on the 10-day injury list Sunday, leaving the catcher spot open to Kelly, Joseph and John Ryan Murphy. Kelly has started four out of the 12 games this year and should continue to see limited playing time as long as Arizona chooses to carry three backstops.
