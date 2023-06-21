Kelly went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to Milwaukee.

Kelly got the start at catcher after Gabriel Moreno started four of the previous five games. The two hits were Kelly's first in five games since being activated off the 60-day injured list, where he began the season due to a forearm injury. He was 0-for-14 with a walk prior to his second-inning double Tuesday.